Jonathan Steenland has joined the National Cybersecurity Center as chief operating officer. He previously was co-founder and a principal of Dallas-based information security provider Zyston LLC for 2½ years. He also spent 16 years at Fujitsu America, including six years as chief information security officer. Before joining Fujitsu, he worked for the Army and Department of Defense. Steenland also was executive vice president of the North Texas chapter of InfraGard, a FBI-sponsored public-private information sharing partnership, for four years. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Cameron University.
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business