Jonathan Neugebauer and Kaitlin Cronk have been promoted to new roles at Vladimir Jones, while Sarah Lawton has joined the agency as an account coordinator. Neugebauer was promoted to senior media planner from media planner. He started with the Colorado Springs-based agency in 2015 as a junior media buyer and was promoted to junior media planner. He has bachelor's degrees in business administration from University of Central Florida and Wayne State University. Cronk was promoted to senior account executive from account executive. She started as an account coordinator in 2015 and was promoted to assistant account executive. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Northern Colorado. Lawton has a bachelor's degree in economics from Colorado College.