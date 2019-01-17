Jonathan Liebert, CEO of The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, has been elected to the board of The Council of Better Business Bureaus, the network of Better Business Bureaus in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that is based in Arlington, Va. He has headed the local BBB since 2015 and was the founding CEO of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact, an affiliated group for businesses that have a social-impact purpose. He spent 14 years as vice president of AspenPointe Enterprises. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from the University of New Mexico and a master’s degree in psychology and counseling from the University of Colorado-Denver.
