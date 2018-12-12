Jon Jolicoeur
Jon Jolicoeur has been named director of commercial maintenance operations for Griffis/Blessing Commercial Maintenance Group in Colorado Springs, supervising 16 employees. He previously was director of facilities at the Union Printers Home. He also worked as facility manager for Pagosa Springs Medical Center, director of building operations for the Denver Merchandise Mart, regional field operations manager for Global Facility Management and Construction, project manager for Integral Energy Systems and general manager of Accent Building Restoration.

