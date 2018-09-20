Johnpaul Arnold
Johnpaul Arnold, marketing and business development manager, Bridgers & Paxton

Johnpaul Arnold has joined the Colorado Springs office of Bridgers & Paxton, an Albuquerque, N.M., engineering and design firm, as marketing and business development manager. He previously was communications manager for AspenPointe for more than three years. Arnold served 18 years in the Army in various public affairs positions before retiring. He has a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Ouachita Baptist University and a master's degree in mass communications from Middle Tennessee State University.

