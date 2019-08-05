John Nalley recently joined the Colorado Springs office of Cordell & Cordell as a litigation attorney. He had spent seven years with Hall, Nalley & Holloway in Shawnee, Okla. Nalley has a bachelor's degree in political science from East Central University in Ada, Okla., and a law degree from Oklahoma City University.
Movers & Shakers: John Nalley
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
