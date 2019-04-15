John Gebauer
John Gebauer, partner, Kraemer Kendall Rupp Deen Neville LLC

Kraemer Kendall Rupp Deen Neville LLC

John Gebauer recently joined Kraemer Kendall Rupp Deen Neville in Colorado Springs as a partner focusing on health care law, business law and commercial litigation. He has worked as an attorney for 11 years with Stinar & Zendejas and Hogan Lovells US in Colorado Springs and Paul Hastings in Washington, D.C. He received his law degree from New York University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in international economics from Georgetown University.

