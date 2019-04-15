John Gebauer recently joined Kraemer Kendall Rupp Deen Neville in Colorado Springs as a partner focusing on health care law, business law and commercial litigation. He has worked as an attorney for 11 years with Stinar & Zendejas and Hogan Lovells US in Colorado Springs and Paul Hastings in Washington, D.C. He received his law degree from New York University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in international economics from Georgetown University.
Movers & Shakers: John Gebauer
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs employee fired after viral video shows puppy being thrown back into cage
-
Academy D-20 superintendent pick Kimberly Hough unexpectedly withdraws from consideration
-
The secret tunnel at Red Rocks Amphitheatre where stars leave their mark | Colorful Colorado
-
Colorado Springs a target for a downtown grocery store
-
Magic mushrooms: Medicine or mayhem?