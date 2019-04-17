Joe Clement and Vicki Westapher, both of Re/Max Properties Inc., have received the Quality Service Certified Platinum designation from Leading Research Corp. for receiving client service satisfaction from all customers on surveys completed after a transaction is closed.
Clement has owned Re/Max Properties since 1986 and previously owned a Re/Max franchise in Peoria, Ill. He has a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Illinois University and a master’s in educational administration from Bradley University. Westapher has been with Re/Max since 1998 and previously owned Powers Interior Services. She has a bachelor’s degree in history and design from UCLA.
