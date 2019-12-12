Jody Barker has joined the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments as director of its Area Agency on Aging. He previously was regional director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado and spent six years at the Colorado Springs Senior Center, including the last three as director. He also worked at the Life After 50 newspaper and Right at Home Senior Care in addition to starting his own senior-industry resource agency. Barker is a member of the Colorado Commission on the Aging.
Submit an item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.