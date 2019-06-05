Joan Lavis
Joan Lavis, chief financial officer, Formstack

 Courtesy Formstack
Joan Lavis recently joined software provider Formstack as chief financial officer in its Colorado Springs office. She spent two years as chief financial officer to fitness chain ADK and four years as chief financial officer of  television advertising provider BrightLine, both in New York. She also had been a managing director of UBS Investment Bank for 10 years, managing director at GE Capital for 12 years and a senior manager at accounting giant Ernst & Young for seven years. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and business from the State University of New York College at Oneonta and a master's degree in finance and accounting from the University of Rochester.

