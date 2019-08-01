Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler has been named to the board of directors of Inasmuch Foundation in Oklahoma City. The foundation was started in 1982 by Edith Kinney Gaylord, a Colorado College graduate and former trustee, to support education, health and human services, journalism and community enhancement initiatives in Colorado Springs and Oklahoma. Before taking the CC post in 2011, Tiefenthaler was a faculty member and administrator at Wake Forest University and Colgate University. She has master's and doctoral degrees in economics from Duke University.
Movers & Shakers: Jill Tiefenthaler
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
