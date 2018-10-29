Jill McFeron, an agent at the north office of Re/Max Properties in Colorado Springs, has received several recent awards, including the Re/Max Lifetime Achievement Award and the Elite 25 of Colorado Springs Award by Stewart Title. She also was named to the Re/Max Hall of Fame and was included in Real Trends’ “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list. She has been a Re/Max agent for 24 years. Re/Max agents must have received $1 million in commissions to qualify for the Hall of Fame and $3 million to qualify for the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Elite 25 includes the top 1 percent of local real estate agents, as measured by sales volume.
submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business