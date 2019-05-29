Jennifer Sussman and Victoria Selfridge have recently been hired or promoted to new roles with Ent Credit Union of Colorado Springs to support its expansion plans. Sussman was hired as chief marketing officer to head statewide brand awareness efforts to support Ent's expansion along the Front Range. She had been chief digital officer of Andrews McMeel Universal in Kansas City, Mo., and spent 15 years with American Century Investments in a variety of marketing roles. She has a bachelor's degree in communications arts from Long Island University. Selfridge was promoted from vice president of corporate communications to vice president of new markets and strategy. She has been with Ent for nearly 20 years and has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.