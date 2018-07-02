Jennifer Ridler and Kate Potter have joined Vladimir Jones, a Colorado Springs-based advertising, marketing and public relations agency, as junior media planner and executive assistant, respectively. Ridler worked at Blakely + Co. and Graham Oleson. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a master’s degree in communication from the University of Denver. Potter worked at the National Strength and Conditioning Association and has a bachelor’s degree in history from UCCS.
