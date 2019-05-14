Jennifer Dodd has joined El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs as associate vice president and director of leadership programs, replacing Devanie Helman, who is leaving the foundation to pursue opportunities in the Denver area. She participated in El Pomar's fellowship program in 2006, then worked 10 years with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in various roles before joining Pikes Peak United Way in December. She has a bachelor's degree in biology from Tennessee State University.
Movers & Shakers: Jennifer Dodd
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
