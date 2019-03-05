Sam Rodda and Jean Patrick have been promoted by Cherwell Software to chief operating officer and chief transformation officer, respectively. Rodda had been chief product officer since joining the company in 2017. He had worked with Boulder-based SolarWinds and a company it acquired for nearly four years as well as Webroot, Standfield Systems Inc., Jel Prodcutions and Deloitte Consulting. He has bachelor's degrees in computer science and information technology from California State University-Chico and the University of Phoenix, respectively. Patrick had been Cherwell's chief of staff for two years and also worked for Littler Mendelson, Nexidia, Convergys, Quest Communications and ICG Communications. She has master's degrees in business administration and business education and training from the University of Denver and the University of Minnesota, respectively.

