Jason Strickland has recently been appointed director of communications for the Veterans Health Administration Office of Community Care in Colorado Springs. He had been director of congressional correspondence. He also has been an independent consultant, worked at two nonprofits and Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting firm headquartered in Virginia. He spent 20 years as an Army intelligence officer, including three years with Northern Command in Colorado Springs. He has a bachelor's degree in international relations with California State University-Sacramento and a master's degree in public administration from the University of South Florida.
Movers & Shakers: Jason Strickland
- By: Wayne Heilman
