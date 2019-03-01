Jane Blazer and Holly Taylor have been joined Visit Colorado Springs as marketing coordinator and group servicing coordinator, respectively, while Dina Chiaravalloti has been promoted to sales manager from group servicing manager.
Blazer worked for 3 Arts Entertainment and Tastemade in Los Angeles before moving recently to Colorado Springs.
Taylor was an advertising administrator with Metso Minerals and as an assistant with the El Pomar Foundation, both in Colorado Springs.
Chiaravalloti joined the tourism marketing organization in January 2017.