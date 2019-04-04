Jan Martin was recently elected board chair of Silver Key Senior Services of Colorado Springs, while Howard Black was recently elected board president of the Silvery Key Foundation. Martin is with Martin Business Group and is a former member of the Colorado Springs City Council, while Black is with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Other officers of Silver Key Senior Services include Lynne Jones, Commission on Family Medicine, vice chair; Greg Broeckelman, retired from USAA, secretary; and Dave Bunkers, Griffis/Blessing Inc., treasurer. Other officers of Silver Key Foundation are Dick Wilhelm, Wilhelm Monuments, vice president; Luke Anderson, ANB Bank, secretar;, and Mike Rowe, Stockman Kast Ryan + Co., treasurer.

