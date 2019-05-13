Jake Shaw
Jake Shaw, president, Mountain View Home Inspections LLC

 Courtesy Mountain View Home Inspections LLC
Jake Shaw has started Mountain View Home Inspections LLC to serve Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas. Shaw has worked in the home building and remodeling industry for 29 years. Previously he was an accountant for Liberty AV Solutions and McNew & Associates Inc. and cash applications manager for David C. Cook. He has an associate's degree in business from Pikes Peak Community College and a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

