Jacob Mueller recently joined Atlas Real Estate Group as a real estate investment broker in Colorado Springs. He spent 10 years with Peak Investment Advisers in the Springs and owned a restaurant and coffee bistro in Buena Vista. He also was a marketing executive for Cherwell Software, social media marketing director for Hillsdale College and owned a marketing company. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Hillsdale College.

