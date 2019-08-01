Jacob Mueller recently joined Atlas Real Estate Group as a real estate investment broker in Colorado Springs. He spent 10 years with Peak Investment Advisers in the Springs and owned a restaurant and coffee bistro in Buena Vista. He also was a marketing executive for Cherwell Software, social media marketing director for Hillsdale College and owned a marketing company. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Hillsdale College.
Movers & Shakers: Jacob Mueller
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
