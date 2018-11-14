Jack Meyer
Jack Meyer, owner of Office Pride of Colorado Springs-Downtown, received the Standards of Excellence and Half-Million Dollar Club awards from Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services. He has owned the franchise for seven years and previously was a Lutheran minister in Minnesota for six years, a developer and facilitator with Team Trek in Tennessee for three years and spent 23 years in various roles with FedEx Corp. He has a bachelor's degree in aviation management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and and master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

