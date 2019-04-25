Isaac Ring was hired recently as volunteer manager by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado. He spent nine years in volunteer management and other roles with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. He has a bachelor's degree in history and international studies from Liberty University.
Movers & Shakers: Isaac Ring
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
