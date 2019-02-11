Ian Ratz, sports management assistant director of student services for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and Nicole Magic Soto, vice president and assistant corporate secretary of El Pomar Foundation, have joined the 18-member board of directors for The Broadmoor World Arena. Ratz joined UCCS in 2012 after working at the Center for Creative Leadership, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region and USA Swimming. He has bachelor's and master's degree in exercise science and physiology from Eastern Michigan University and a master's degree in business administration from UCCS. Soto has been with El Pomar since 2007. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Regis University and a master's degree in public administration from UCCS.