Heidi Wright and Lori Costa have been promoted at Braxton Technologies. Wright was promoted to general manager of technical marketing from director of technical marketing. She has been with Braxton for two years and had worked at Brilligent Solutions, Decisive Analytics, the Naval Surface Warfare Center and Goddard Space Flight Center. She has a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Auburn University. Costa has been with Braxton for a year and had worked for Lockheed Martin, Santa Barbara Applied Research and Catalina Research. She has bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from Regis University and Colorado Technical University.
Movers & Shakers: Heidi Wright and Lori Costa
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
