Heather White, Natalie Anderson, Caroline Saforo, Amanda Richard and Ariel Detvay, stylists at the JCPenney salon in the First & Main Town Center, received the company's 2018 Champions Award for ranking in the top 10% of 10,000 JCPenney salon employees by doing the most business through hair, skin or nail services. The retailer operates more than 750 salons nationwide.

