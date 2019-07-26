Heather White, Natalie Anderson, Caroline Saforo, Amanda Richard and Ariel Detvay, stylists at the JCPenney salon in the First & Main Town Center, received the company's 2018 Champions Award for ranking in the top 10% of 10,000 JCPenney salon employees by doing the most business through hair, skin or nail services. The retailer operates more than 750 salons nationwide.
- By: Wayne Heilman
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
