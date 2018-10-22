Matt Barrett and Mark Bittle have joined Hanson HotSpring Spas as director of operations and director of sales, respectively. Barrett was a partner with Business Truths Consulting; he also was CEO of the Southern Colorado Better Business Bureau, chief operating officer at Graham Advertising and executive director of the Colorado Springs Small Business Development Center. He has a bachelor’s degree in business and psychology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in business administration from Iowa State University. Bittle was president of Connectionmark, director of marketing and development for The Gazette and market development manager for CenturyLink. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Regis University.
