Greg Winkler, regional manager for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs in Divide, has been reappointed to a term through Aug. 1, 2022, by Gov. John Hickenlooper to the Colorado Broadband Deployment Board, which awards grants from the state’s Broadband Fund to help bring high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state. His region includes Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Park, Pitkin, Routt and Summit counties.

