Greg Sands has joined Ent Credit Union as a mortgage loan officer. He spent 2½ years as a senior home lending officer with JPMorgan Chase and also worked in the insurance industry with MetLife Auto & Home, AAA Colorado and Shelter Insurance Cos. He worked as a loan officer with Pulte Mortgage, Rocky Mountain Mortgage, Air Academy Federal Credit Union, the Real Estate Lending Network, Colorado National Bank and Fremont National Bank.
