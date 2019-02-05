Shannon Brice and Greg McClarin recently were promoted at Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado in Colorado Springs. Brice was promoted to chief alliance officer after serving as chief development officer. She has been with the nonprofit for 11 years. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. McClarin was named chief logistics officer after serving as capacity and logistics director. Earlier, he was material planning manager for Allegion in Security. He also held materials management and logistics posts in the Air Force. McClarin has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wayland Baptist University and a master's degree in business administration from St. Leo University.
Movers & Shakers: Greg McClarin and Shannon Brice
