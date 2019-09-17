Grant Willemarck was recently named general manager of Haynes Mechanical Systems in Colorado Springs. He had been service division manager of Heating & Plumbing Engineers for 15 years and worked in sales at American Mechanical Services for 4½ years. Willemarck has a bachelor's degree in organizational management from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and served six years in the Air Force.
Movers & Shakers: Grant Willemarck
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
