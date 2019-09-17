Grant Willemarck

Grant Willemarck, general manager, Haynes Mechanical Systems

 Courtesy Haynes Mechanical Systems

Grant Willemarck was recently named general manager of Haynes Mechanical Systems in Colorado Springs. He had been service division manager of Heating & Plumbing Engineers for 15 years and worked in sales at American Mechanical Services for 4½ years. Willemarck has a bachelor's degree in organizational management from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and served six years in the Air Force.

