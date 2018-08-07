Gina Peterson has been named director of development for Peak Vista Community Health Centers. She has more than 30 years of nonprofit management experience, including the last two years as health equity director for the YMCA of the USA in Chicago. Peterson also spent six years in management at the YMCA of Greater Houston. She holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science from the University of Texas at Austin.
