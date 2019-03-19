George Garro, Colorado Springs branch manager and senior vice president of Raymond James & Associates Inc., a financial services firm, recently was named the 2018 Branch Manager of the Year for the company's western region. The company gives the awards to 10 of its 245 branch and complex managers. Garro has been with Raymond James for six years and in the securities industry for more than 30 years. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Eastern New Mexico University. Stacey Kasten, a financial advisor in the office, was named to the company's Achievers Club, based on growth of assets under management. She has been with Raymond James for 11 years and in the securities industry for 18 years. She has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: George Garro and Stacey Kasten
- By: Wayne Heilman
