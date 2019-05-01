Gary Golden
Gary Golden has been appointed chief financial officer of Colorado Springs-based Cherwell Software LLC. He replaces Tim Pfeifer, a Cherwell cofounder and general counsel who had been serving as CFO since Elizabeth Salomon left the company in December 2017. He spent six years as executive vice president and CFO of Bottle Rocket, a Dallas-based application developer, a year at Westec Intelligent Surveillance and nearly 10 years at Sabre Corp. in several executive roles. He has a bachelor's degree in business and a law degree from University of Texas at Austin.

