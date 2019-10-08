Gary Gill, a telephone operator for The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs, recently was awarded a $10,000 grant for exceptional work by the nonprofit Above and Beyond Foundation. Gill, who began his Broadmoor career in June 2014, was the recipient of the foundation's "Heart of Hospitality" award. To be considered for the award, a nominated employee must be hardworking, dedicated and passionate, among other core values of the foundation. The Chicago-based Above and Beyond Foundation seeks to recognize and reward outstanding hospitality industry employees by providing grants to help them attain personal and professional goals and improve their lives.
Movers & Shakers: Gary Gill
Rich Laden
Business writer, Colorado Springs Gazette
