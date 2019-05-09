Felicia Geray and Mike Meryhew have been promoted to managers by BKD CPAs & Advisors in Colorado Springs. Geray is a member of BKD's telecom team and was a senior accountant in Colorado Springs at Kiesling Associates LLP, which was acquired by BKD in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Meryhew is a member of BKD's Not-for Profit and National Public Sector groups. Previously he was an associate at K-Coe Isom, a Loveland accounting firm specializing in agriculture and food, and a staff auditor with Ferrin & Co. LLC, a Salt Lake City accounting firm specializing in credit unions. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Utah State University.
Movers & Shakers: Felicia Geray and Mike Meryhew
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
Most Read
-
STEM shooting suspect denounced 'all those Christians who hate gays'
-
VIDEO: STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance
-
STEM students storm out of vigil after talk turns political
-
2 arrested in what could be first homicide in Manitou Springs in nearly six years
-
Academy School District 20 goes with homegrown superintendent finalist