Felicia Geray and Mike Meryhew have been promoted to managers by BKD CPAs & Advisors in Colorado Springs. Geray is a member of BKD's telecom team and was a senior accountant in Colorado Springs at Kiesling Associates LLP, which was acquired by BKD in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Meryhew is a member of BKD's Not-for Profit and National Public Sector groups. Previously he was an associate at K-Coe Isom, a Loveland accounting firm specializing in agriculture and food, and a staff auditor with Ferrin & Co. LLC, a Salt Lake City accounting firm specializing in credit unions. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Utah State University.

