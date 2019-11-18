Kourtnee Brenner, event services manager, and Erin Nelson, event services coordinator, have joined The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Brenner had been a theatre technician at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville after receiving a bachelor's degree there in technical theatre and theatre design and technology and a master's degree there in integrated studies. Nelson had been a guest service representative at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Preforming Arts and as an attractions hostess at Walt Disney World after receiving a bachelor's degree in playwriting and communications from the University of Missouri-Columbia.