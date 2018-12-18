Erin Miller, director of business development, fundraising and partnerships at the National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs, recently received Mayor John Suthers' young leader award in the category of technology. She also founded the nonprofit Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization in the Springs. Miller received bachelor's degrees in communication and political science and government from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She also has a master's degree in communication from UCCS.
Movers & Shakers: Erin Miller
