Eric Wagner has recently joined the Scott Sufak Team at Re/Max Real Estate Group in Colorado Springs. He retired in 2016 after nearly nine years with the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District in Bayfield as a captain and firefighter/EMT. He also has been a certified home inspector and homebuilder, specializing in decorative tile flooring and carpentry, as well as owning a company that sold and installed home audio/visual equipment and security systems.
Movers & Shakers: Eric Wagner
- By: Wayne Heilman
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
