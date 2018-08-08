Eric Morgan has been promoted to senior tax manager for BiggsKofford, a Colorado Springs tax, accounting and consulting firm. He has been with the company since 2006 and was a staff accountant for The Schuck Corp. and Sunwest Communications. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
