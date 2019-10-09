MOVER & SHAKER: ERIC HALL

Mover & Shaker: Eric Hall

 By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com

Attorney Eric Hall recently joined the Sparks Willson law firm in Colorado Springs. Hall, a Springs native, will focus on business litigation, constitutional law, school law, church law and employment. He had been a partner with the Phoenix-based law firm of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, where he worked for 18 years. He received a bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary in Virginia and a master's degree from St. John’s College in Santa Fe, N.M. He received his law degree from the Notre Dame Law School. Hall is a member of the El Paso County Bar Association and has served as its president and a trustee.

