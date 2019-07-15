Elizabeth Quevedo recently joined Pikes Peak United Way as executive director of Colorado Springs Promise, a partnership between Pikes Peak United Way, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs School District 11 to increase high school graduation rates.
She had been executive director of the Citizen Soldier Connection in Colorado Springs and served in the Army for six years, leading a 74-soldier assault float bridge platoon. She graduated from the U.S. Military Academy with a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering.