Eleanor deGolian Kasper has joined Mulliken Weiner Berg & Jolivet as an associate attorney, practicing in commercial, construction and employment litigation. She previously was a law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Kathleen Tafoya in Colorado Springs. Before moving to Colorado Springs, she was part of the employment and construction litigation practice groups at Alston & Bird in Atlanta and was a law clerk to Judge Lisa Godbey Wood of the U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Ga. She has a bachelor's degree in peace, war and defense from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Mercer University.
Movers & Shakers: Eleanor deGolian Kasper
