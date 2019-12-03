Eleanor deGolian Kasper

Eleanor deGolian Kasper, associate attorney, Mulliken Weinter Berg & Jolivet

 Courtesy Mulliken Weiner Berg & Jolivet

Eleanor deGolian Kasper has joined Mulliken Weiner Berg & Jolivet as an associate attorney, practicing in commercial, construction and employment litigation. She previously was a law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Kathleen Tafoya in Colorado Springs.  Before moving to Colorado Springs, she was part of the employment and construction litigation practice groups at Alston & Bird in Atlanta and was a law clerk to Judge Lisa Godbey Wood of the U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Ga. She has a bachelor's degree in peace, war and defense from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Mercer University.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments