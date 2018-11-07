Dr. Scott Tushla has opened a boutique family practice clinic 2997 Broadmoor Valley Road in Colorado Springs. He had been in family practice in California since 1995 and holds a medical degree from Creighton University. Viridiana Hernandez, who has five years of experience in the medical field, is the office lead at the practice and also is a registered phlebotomy technician.
Movers & Shakers: Dr. Scott Tushla
