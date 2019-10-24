Dr. James Fulton has joined Asthma and Allergy Associates, which has offices in Colorado Springs, Cañon City and Pueblo. He completed his allergy and immunology fellowship at National Jewish Health in Denver. He has a bachelor's degree in animal physiology and neuroscience and a master's degree in biology, both from the University of California, San Diego, and a medical degree from Creighton University.
Movers & Shakers: Dr. James Fulton
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
