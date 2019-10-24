James Fulton

Dr. James Fulton, physician, Asthma and Allergy Associates

 Courtesy Asthma and Allergy Associates

Dr. James Fulton has joined Asthma and Allergy Associates, which has offices in Colorado Springs, Cañon City and Pueblo. He completed his allergy and immunology fellowship at National Jewish Health in Denver. He has a bachelor's degree in animal physiology and neuroscience and a master's degree in biology, both from the University of California, San Diego, and a medical degree from Creighton University.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Load comments