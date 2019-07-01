Dr. Corban Stettler has been elected president of the Colorado Springs Dental Society. He has owned Kids Rock Pediatric Dentistry in Colorado Springs since 2015 and worked for My Kids Dentist and Peak Vista Community Health Centers, also in Colorado Springs. Dr. Stettler served as a captain in the Air Force in Georgia. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and doctorate of dental surgery from the University of Southern California. He completed residencies in Peoria, Ill., and at the University of Minnesota.
