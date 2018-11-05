Dolores Cromeens, who retired earlier this year as executive officer of the Pikes Peak Library District Foundation and chief development officer of the Pikes Peak Library District, received the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sept. 28 from the Southern Colorado Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She had been with the foundation for nearly 15 years and the district for nearly 12 years.
Movers & Shakers: Dolores Cromeens
- By: Wayne Heilman
