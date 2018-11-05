Dolores Cromeens
Caption +

Dolores Cromeens, former executive officer, Pikes Peak Library District Foundation

 Courtesy Pikes Peak Library District Foundation
Show MoreShow Less

Dolores Cromeens, who retired earlier this year as executive officer of the Pikes Peak Library District Foundation and chief development officer of the Pikes Peak Library District, received the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sept. 28 from the Southern Colorado Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She had been with the foundation for nearly 15 years and the district for nearly 12 years.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business

Tags

Business Writer

Business Writer

Load comments