Diane Barber has joined the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum as development director. She was a membership manager at the Ford’s Theatre Society for three years and has worked at the National Air and Space Museum, the President Woodrow Wilson House, the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian Institution and other museums. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from Florida State University and a master’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.
