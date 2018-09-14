Steven Colucci and Destiny Owens have joined Colorado Springs-based Re/Max Properties at the company’s south office, 2630 Tenderfoot Hill St.
Colucci was an agent with 8z Real Estate and chief instructor and studio manager for Zultimate Self Defense Studio, both in Colorado Springs, and spent nearly 14 years in sales and business development with a San Diego medical software company and four private colleges. He has a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in business administration from University of Phoenix.
Owens worked as a paralegal for Smith Law in Colorado Springs.
