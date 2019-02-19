Denny Sevene, owner of The Sevene Agency and an agent with Shelter Insurance Cos. in Colorado Springs, has received the champion designation from Shelter as one of its highest- achieving agents. He has been an agent since 2003 and has received the designation twice. He was named the company’s Colorado Agent of the Year in 2018 and will compete for that title this year. He worked in the finance industry, was a Colorado Springs police officer for five years and spent nearly 13 years in law enforcement with the Air Force. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from National American University in Rapid City, S.D.
